Ronald Keith Picard, 72
Ronald Keith Picard was born on December 20, 1948 in Williston, North Dakota to parents LaVern and Elna (Tollesfsrud) Picard.
Ron was raised on the family farm and was educated in the Bainville, Montana School system. Ron was retired from the oil industry and was living life to its fullest in Utah. He loved his family, riding his motorcycle and his beloved dogs Tootsie and Blackie. Ron was a devoted father, brother and uncle. He was a gentle man with a heart of gold who Loved the Lord. He loved spending time with his nieces and nephews and grand nieces and grand nephews. Once a year Ron would travel to spend time with loved ones in North Dakota always to return home to Utah where he would love to sit at the coffee shop talking with friends and just enjoying the day.
On February 5, 2021, Ronald Keith Picard received his Angel wings and was called home to be with the Lord.
He is preceded in death by his father Lavern, mother Elna, brother Vernon, brother Lee and the “Love of his life” June. Ron is survived and dearly missed by his sister Vicki Strobel of Oconto, Wisconsin, brother William (Bill) Picard of Fruit Heights, Utah, Sons Chad and Clu Picard, Stepson Edward, Stepdaughter Michelle and 5 grandchildren. He is also survived and missed by his nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, and a host of family and friends.
A celebration of Life with be held at Grounds for Coffee in Clearfield, Utah in March and another in Bainville, Montana in April. Details can be had by following his brother Bill on Facebook.