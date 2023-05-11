Ronald D. Haug, 79 May 11, 2023 May 11, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ronald D. Haug, 79, passed away early Thursday morning on May 11, 2023, in Sanford Hospital in Fargo, North Dakota.Everson Coughlin Funeral Home will be taking care of his funeral arrangements.Friends may call at www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Ron or leave condolences for his family. To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Haug as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 5 hrs ago Comments Most Popular WPD: Child falls from balcony Williams County commissioners debate shutting down Atlas Power data center 2-year-old Williston boy dies after falling from fourth-floor window Hoeven helps introduce comprehensive permitting reform legislation WHS boys golf team finally hits the links Williston Police Dept. drug bust leads to arrest Williston Band Day parade tradition happening May 13 North Dakota man accused of running over, killing teen after political argument faces less serious charge Williston Art On the Street party offers multi-cultural theme Report of attempted abduction found to be fabrication