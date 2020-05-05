Ronald Beck, 66, of Tioga ND passed away with his wife Patti by his side on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at the University of Minnesota Fairview Hospital in Minneapolis.
Ronald Beck was born June 8, 1953 in Mayville, ND to Leroy and Delores Beck. He was the firstborn of three children. Ronald was confirmed at the Saint John Lutheran Church in Hatton, ND. Ronald graduated from Hatton High School in 1971. On June 16, 1974, Ron married Patti Marie Johnson at the First Baptist Church in Kenmare, ND. The couple resided in Grand Forks, ND during their college years and for several years after. The couple moved to Tioga and Ron started working at the Hess Corporation Gas Plant. This union was blessed with four children and four grandkids.
At an early age he developed a love for the Lord and actively participated in his church. Ron was blessed with amazing vocals and musical talent as he sang in the choir, played guitar in a local high school garage band, and competed in various dancing competitions. Ron continued to collect and play guitars throughout his life. Ron was honored with a Pro Deo et Patria “For God & Country” award as a Boy Scout at his Lutheran Church. Ronald had an athletic spirit during high school and enjoyed playing basketball.
During his high school and college years, Ron loved his time working alongside his father Leroy in construction building homes, garages, quonsets, and lots of repair work. He also worked with his brother-in-law Chuck Whims in roofing contracts. Ronald continued with his constructing talents as he constructed and built his current home in Tioga. Ron always displayed a generous and serving heart toward others and he helped various friends in several building projects during his free time.
A major love in his life was working on and riding motorcycles. Over Ron’s lifetime he owned 26 different motorcycles with his favorite one being a 1998 Valkyrie in which his son Jon Beck now cherishes.
Fellowship with friends and family was Ron’s love and joy. You would often find Ron socializing with friends in local cafes, visiting the sick in the hospital, giving sound advice to those going through troubled times. One of his favorite fellowship activities involved the outdoors through camping and boating with family and friends. He loved sitting around the fire pit with family reminiscing about past moments in his life and others. He always faced life with intelligence, courage, humor, and wit. He loved to laugh and have fun with others.
Ron had a great appreciation for diversity in both travel and cuisine. He loved trying out various dinner venues and going on family trips. He travelled on many road trips, cruises, and adventures throughout his life in places such as California, Texas, North Carolina, Idaho, Washington, Alaska, and Hawaii.
Ron was a minister of the Word and was a man of great faith and conviction. Ron loved to study scripture and spoke at various churches for many years throughout ND for the Gideons Ministry. He was a church deacon and Sunday school teacher for many years. He guided many people during their spiritual journeys as a bible study leader and wise counsel.
Ronald Beck is survived by his Wife: Patti Beck, Children: Julie Ramos Lagos (Jairo), Jim Beck, Jill Beck, Jon Beck (Trisha), Grandchildren: Michael Beck, Jessica Beck, Emily Beck, and Alec Ramos Lagos. Mother: Delores Beck, Sisters: Lynette Craig (Bill), Darla Preston (Jeff), Brother-in-laws and Sister-in-Laws: Chuck Whims, David and Virginia Bruns, Robert and Melody Hunskor, Mark and Roxanne Enget, Aunts and Uncles: Lester and Pearl Beck, Gloria Thykeson, Clarence Heinrich, Ernest and Joanne Thompson, and many nephews, nieces, cousins and family.
Proceeded in death by his Father: Leroy Beck, Parents-in-Law: Alfred and Alta Johnson, and a host of other aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Visitation will be from 2-5 pm on Friday, May 8th at the Fulkersons Stevenson Funeral Home in Tioga. Social Distancing will be observed.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 am on Saturday, May 9th, 2020 at the Fulkersons Stevenson Funeral Home for family and close friends in Tioga, ND. Due to Covid restrictions seating for funeral service is limited. A livestream of the service will also be available at www.tiogaassembly.com/live
Reception with lunch provided will also be held after the ceremony at the Neset Consulting Service Building, all friends and family are welcome. Please be considerate for all Covid restrictions and do not attend if you are not feeling well.
The Interment will be held in the Lakeview Cemetery in Kenmare, ND will be held after the Reception.
Arrangements by the Fulkersons Stevensons Funeral Home in Tioga, ND.