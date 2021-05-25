Ronald Anderson, 77, of Bismarck, formerly of Williston, passed away at Sanford Hospital in Bismarck on Saturday evening, May 22, 2021.
His Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, May 28, 2021 at First Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. Jeanne Madsen will officiate and interment in Riverview Cemetery will follow the service. The service will be Livestreamed on our website, click under the name, Ronald Anderson.
Friends may call at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Thursday from 9:00 AM until 6:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the church on Friday.
Ron was born on July 11, 1943, to Emore and Amy Anderson in Tioga, North Dakota. He grew up on a farm about 3 miles SW of Tioga, ND. After graduating from Tioga High School in 1961, Ron attended the Brown Institute in Minneapolis to pursue a career in radio broadcasting. Following graduation, he began employment in the radio industry in Williston, ND, and spent 44 years selling radio advertising for KEYZ and KDSR. Ron was very well known and adored around Williston and smaller surrounding communities by many different business owners. In his role as a member of the radio community, Ron attended countless country music concerts throughout the US and Canada, as evidenced by his glass vessel which contains hundreds of ticket stubs.
In the fall of 1963, Ron met the love of his life, Betty, on a blind date. He and Betty soon married and parented three children.
Ron always put his family first and was a dedicated father. He always had time to play with his boys after work and on the weekends. Ron enjoyed travel and being with his family on numerous vacations every year. He and Betty celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with all the immediate family on a breathtaking Alaska cruise. Ron’s wanderlust and love of nature resulted in his exploration of all 50 states, the majority of Canada, and multiple federal and state park systems.
He was a passionate supporter of youth sports, especially varsity football and legion baseball. Ron enjoyed sharing his love of sports with his family with multiple trips to see the Minnesota Vikings, the NDSU Bison, and the Minnesota Twins. His other passion was the cinema, where he attended movies weekly for decades. During retirement, Ron enjoyed non-fiction and travel books.
His community service included his support of, and active participation in, Cub Scout activities, as well as his active participation in First Lutheran Church activities, to include serving at the annual Lutefisk dinner, operating the PA system, and ushering. Ron served on the fair board for a number of years and is credited with bringing many mainstream acts to the Williston stage.
In 2013, He and Betty relocated to Bismarck, ND. Ron continued to be an avid spectator of youth sports, local theatre, and country music concerts.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Emore and Amy, and his brother, Alton.
Ron is survived by his wife, Betty Ann; son, Ron (Becky), Bakersfield, CA; son, Shawn, Carson City, NV; son, Ryan (Heidi) Anderson, Lexington, KY; grandchildren, Jaklyn Cross, Kaylyn Syverson (Curtis), Isabella Anderson, Alexander Anderson, David Anderson, Keaton Syverson, Bethany Anderson, Kierstin Anderson, Grace Anderson, Axel Anderson; great-grandchildren, Kennedy, Koda; brothers Elwood Anderson, Gary Anderson.
