Ronald Anderson, 77
Ronald Anderson, 77, of Bismarck, formerly of Williston, passed away at Sanford Hospital in Bismarck on Saturday evening, May 22, 2021.
His Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, May 28, 2021 at First Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. Jeanne Madsen will officiate and interment in Riverview Cemetery will follow the service.
Friends may call at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Thursday from 9:00 AM until 6:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the church on Friday.
A complete obituary will be announced by Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Ronald or leave condolences for his family.