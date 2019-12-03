Ron Hannig, 69, of Williston passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Friday evening November 29, 2019 at his Williston residence.
Ron was born on Friday the 13th of January, 1950, in Brainerd, Minnesota to Don and MaryAnn Hannig. He was the oldest of 9 children and had his own ways of always looking out for his younger siblings. He graduated from Glencoe High School in 1968. Following high school, he attended St. Cloud State University before being drafted for the Vietnam War. A week before being sent to Vietnam he got new orders to go to Germany. He spent his army career in Germany as Military Police with the Belgium Air Force Base. Upon returning to the US he worked for his dad at the family grocery store before venturing to Wyoming and Colorado for his first working experience with the oilfield. He returned to Tracy, Minnesota to help his dad in the family store where Ron met a young cashier, his future bride, Lynn Surprenant. On July 1st 1977, Ron and Lynn were married in Tracy, Minnesota. In October 1977 they packed up and headed west for the Williston Oil Boom. Ron found a 45+ year career in the oil field throughout the Williston Basin, retiring in 2017. He loved his work often saying he never worked a day in his life because he enjoyed it so much.
The only thing he loved more was his family. Ron and Lynn had two children, Mark and Lissa. Ron spent many hours coaching Mark’s hockey, hunting with Mark and driving around Lissa and her friends in his old Chevy Impala. He never missed an opportunity to support his children. After the kids were out of high school Ron and Lynn found a new adventure in motorcycling.
They enjoyed many biking adventures and met so many new friends. Ron and Lissa even ventured to the Sturgis rally one summer. As his children aged and married Ron found what he called his “biggest blessings”, his grandkids. Averi, Owen, Evan and Asher Ron lit up his world. He loved teaching them new things, spoiling them, watching TV snuggling and telling them lots of stories. His legacy will live on through the lives of his grandchildren.
In July of 2019 Ron was diagnosed with lung cancer. Ron fought hard through chemo and radiation for 5 months, never losing his sense of humor, especially with the nurses. He went peacefully from Mark, Lissa and Lynn’s arms into the arms of Jesus at his home with his beloved puppy Annie by his side.
He is survived by the love of his life for 42 years, his best friend Lynn; son, Mark (Jessica); daughter, Lissa (Clint) Voigt and grandchildren, Averi, Owen, Evan and Asher Ron. Bonus daughter, Sara Sue (Brent) Zach and Addie Lau. Brothers, Dan (Vera), John (Nancy), Steve (Julie), Mike (Lizlynne) and sisters Geri, Barb, Susie and Cathy. Father and Mother-in-law Glenn and Virginia Surprenant. Brothers- in- law, Steve (Julie) Surprenant and David (Julie) Surprenant and sister- in- law, Jane Mendez. He also had many cousins, nieces and nephews who loved their Uncle Ronnie.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Don and MaryAnn Hannig and a few 4-legged best friends.
Cremation will take place. His memorial service will be held at 5:00 PM, Friday, December 6, 2019 at the New Hope Wesleyan Church in Williston. Pastor Aaron Case will officiate. Private graveside services will be held at a later date in Riverview Cemetery, Williston.
Friends may call at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 9:00 AM until 6:00 PM, Friday from 9:00 AM until 3:00 PM and at the church one hour prior to services.
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com