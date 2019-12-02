Ron Hannig, 69
Ron Hannig, 69, of Williston, ND, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, Friday evening, November 29, 2019 at his Williston residence. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
Cremation will take place. His memorial service will be held at 5:00 PM, Friday, December 6, 2019 at the New Hope Wesleyan Church in Williston. Pastor Aaron Case will officiate. Private graveside services will be held at a later date in Riverview Cemetery, Williston.
Friends may call at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 9:00 AM until 6:00 PM, Friday from 9:00 AM until 3:00 PM and at the church one hour prior to services.