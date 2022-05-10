Roger W. Paulsen, 82, of Williston, passed away at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center on Thursday Evening, May 5, 2022.
His Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 2:00 PM. The service will be Officiated by Heidi Coughlin ~ Funeral Celebrant. Visitation will be held at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 11, from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM, and on Thursday, from 9:00 AM until 2:00 PM. Interment, with Military Rites will be in Riverview Cemetery following the service.
Roger Willis Paulsen was born on April 3, 1940 to Clarence and June (Good) Paulsen in Waterloo, IA. He attended the Plainsfield High School, graduating in 1959. In September of 1959 he was enlisted in the U.S. Airforce until September of 1963. He was Honorably Discharged as an Airman First Class. On December 13, 1962 he was united in marriage to Marion Louise Johnson in Plentywood, MT.
After his time in the Service he worked at the Plentywood Montana Ford Dealership. He was a Locomotive Diesel Motor Mechanic in Iowa. In Washington and Williston, he worked as a field mechanic for Caterpillar until 2011 when he retired from Tractor & Equipment. Roger was a “chaos coordinator” and wrangler for his family and he loved spending time with them. He enjoyed fishing, dirt track racing, watching football and NASCAR, playing cards-especially competitive cribbage! He found great joy when he could “Skunk” you in the game! When driving to locations for work, he could do it in his sleep (with his eyes open). Just ask anyone who rode with him!!
He loved getting together with friends and family. The highlight of his life were his grandchildren and doing things with them. He was hard working, kind, giving, compassionate and always ready to offer a helping hand.
He loved to joke and found humor in most things including his lack of hair (with his comb over) and his Parkinsons. When asked how he was feeling, dad would reply “with my fingers.” He would offer to grab a pop for someone, then laugh because he knew he would “shake, shake, shake” it up; or would chuckle when asked to “shake” a can of spray paint for use; and after falling would say ”I’m checking the mop job” or “Curb Check”.
Roger is survived by sons: Rick (Becki Jo Roan) Paulsen, Randy (Leah) Paulsen and Mike (Tracey) Paulsen; daughter Terri Poff; 6 grandchildren: Shannon Paulsen, Cody Paulsen, Kylie Talbot, Jessy Paulsen, Tyler Paulsen, and Dalton Poff 5 great-grandchildren, Emerson, Eva, and Nova Paulsen, Aria and Maverick Talbot.
Preceding him in death are his wife, Marion in July of 2019, parents Clarence and June Paulsen, and brother, Melvin Paulsen.
