Roger Oscar Garaas, passed away on Monday, June 5, 2023 at the age of 71 at the Sheridan Memorial Hospital in Plentywood, MT with his family by his side. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our Funeral Home website at www.fulkersons.com.

Roger was born in Williston, ND on August 21st, 1951, to Herman and Alice (Anderson) Garaas. He was raised on the family farm and graduated from Grenora High School in 1969. He continued his educationwith a degree in diesel mechanics from North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton, ND. Upon graduation, he moved to Crosby, ND where he met the love of his life, Sharon Gnoinsky.

