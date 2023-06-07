Roger Oscar Garaas, passed away on Monday, June 5, 2023 at the age of 71 at the Sheridan Memorial Hospital in Plentywood, MT with his family by his side. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our Funeral Home website at www.fulkersons.com.
Roger was born in Williston, ND on August 21st, 1951, to Herman and Alice (Anderson) Garaas. He was raised on the family farm and graduated from Grenora High School in 1969. He continued his educationwith a degree in diesel mechanics from North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton, ND. Upon graduation, he moved to Crosby, ND where he met the love of his life, Sharon Gnoinsky.
They married on December 26th, 1971. Together, Roger and Sharon built a family with their four children, Christine, Travis, Jeremy, and Jeffery. Throughout their many travels and adventures ranging from North Dakota, Montana, Minnesota, and Alaska, Roger and Sharon retired in Grenora.
Roger spent many hours playing with the neighbors and cousins on the farm. There were always hills, holes, and corners to explore, not to mention the numerous camping trips. He took pride in his first business dealing, trading a rabbit for a lamb named Lambchop.
There were many hours spent chasing Lambchop until he made his first profit of $12 when Lambchop was sold. In high school, Roger enjoyed wrestling, reading Western books, and riding a motorcycle.
Roger’s first job as a diesel mechanic was at Crosby’s John Deere Dealership working for his future father-in-law, Clarence. Roger saved up and purchased his dream car, a 1965 Galaxy 500. He and Sharon drove thousands of miles together in his Galaxy.
In his later years, Roger slowed down from working so hard and found enjoyment in computers.
Whether it was building, programming, or fixing them, Roger could always be found in his office tinkering away. From his recliner, Roger looked forward to watching the squirrels run and play in the trees.
Roger enjoyed his family time. He loved watching his children and grandchildren grow, learn, visit, and taught them about the many random facts of life.
Roger is survived by his wife, Sharon (Gnoinsky) Garaas; children, Christine (Darin) Grievous, Travis Garaas, Jeremy Garaas, Jeffery (Amanda) Garaas; twelve grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; sisters, Jeannie Maupin, Susan Melby; brothers, Lee (Karen) Garaas, James Garaas, Frank (Pam) Garaas: numerous nieces and nephews, and a lifetime of friends have become family over the years.
Roger is preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Alice (Anderson) Garaas; uncle, Olaf Garaas: aunt, Ellen Bommen; several aunts and uncles from Norway.
Roger’s Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 3:00 pm at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Grenora, ND. Pastor Josh Parris will be officiating. Roger will be laid to rest at the Grenora Cemetery in Grenora, ND. Visitation will be held at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston, ND on Friday, June 9, 2023 from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm and an hour prior to the service time at the church.
The Funeral Service will be livestreamed, you can view Roger’s service directly on his obituary page on our website www.fulkersons.com.
