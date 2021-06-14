Roger Lowers, 79
Roger Lowers, 79, of Williston, ND passed away Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at his residence in Williston, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com.
A Celebration of Roger’s Life will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Keel Boat at Springlake Park in Williston, North Dakota. Pastor Chris Walstad will officiate.
The Celebration of Life will be broadcast, you can view Roger’s service directly on his obituary page on our website www.fulkersons.com.
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.