Roger Lowers, 79, of Williston, ND passed away Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at his residence in Williston, ND.
A Celebration of Roger’s Life will be held at a later date.
Roger Lowers was born on July 8, 1941 in Iowa to Leonard and Rosalle Lowers.
He was a veteran in the US Army where he made liquid oxygen.
As a young man he learned to be an accomplished carpenter, working for several years for a large construction company in Minnesota. After settling in Williston, he was employed by Mountrail-Williams Electric until his retirement.
Roger loved to hunt and fish, and his biggest passion was woodworking in his shop where he would make things for his friends and grandkids.
Roger is survived by his wife Anne, sons, Jeffrey Wallace of Texas, Michael Lowers, Jodi Ash, and Deborah McCarthy of Minnesota, 15 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and a sister, Marlys.
He is preceded in death by his parents, son, Charles Lowers and two brothers.