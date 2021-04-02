Roger Falcon, 74
Roger Falcon, 74, of Trenton, North Dakota, passed away Wednesday afternoon, March 31, 2021 at CHI St. Alexius Hospital in Bismarck, North Dakota.
His Funeral Service will be celebrated Wednesday morning, April 7, 2021 at 11:00 AM at New Hope Wesleyan Church in Williston. Rev. Aaron Case will officiate and interment will follow in the Trenton Cemetery in Trenton.
An Evening Vigil with a Rosary will be held Tuesday evening, April 6th at 7:00 PM at the Everson Coughlin Memorial Chapel in Williston.
Gerald Roger Falcon was born in Williston ND to Albert and Rosina (Vondall) Falcon on February 16, 1947. He was raised and attended school in Trenton, North Dakota. In 1964, Roger married Marilyn Halvorson, the marriage later ended in divorce.
Roger married Anita McCowan in 1972, the couple lived in Trenton, ND. The couple spent nearly Fifty years together making many memories with friends and family.
He worked at various jobs including Williston Packing Plant, city of Williston, G and O Coating, Amerada Hess, Aqua Envirotech and Trenton Indian Service Area.
He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He spent many enjoyable times with his sons, grandchildren, brothers, and nephews pursuing these passions.
Roger was active in the Trenton community serving as fire chief from 1984 to 2009, helped establish Trenton First Responder program, served on Trenton Indian Service Area board of directors and Trenton Water board and was currently on Trenton Township board.
He is survived by his wife, Anita, sons: Gerard (Shellye Johnson) Falcon, Troy (Kris) Falcon, Todd (LaRae) Falcon, Randy (Cheryl) Meyer, and Marty Olson; Daughter: Val Kuntz; Grandsons: Cody Hagen, Trevin and Tavin Falcon, Jeremyah and Justyn Johnson; Granddaughters: Ashley (Jerod) Hyde, Darian (Brooke) Sloboden, Rayna Falcon; Great Grandaughters: Jolie and Callie Hyde. sister: Irene Sissy Falcon, Sister in laws: Rhonda (Gordon) Grimmer, Lina Falcon, Donna Falcon, Mary E Falcon, Mary S Falcon, Judy Falcon, Myrna Falcon, Nancy Falcon, Candy McCowan, Larretta (Roger) Hall; Brother in laws: Dan (Mildred) McCowan, Mike (Renice) McCowan; Gene (MaryAnn) McCowan, Harold (Linda) McCowan; and several nieces and nephews.
Roger was Proceeded in death by: his parents, an infant son Tom Falcon and James Olson, daughter: Melanie Goodman, brothers: Pat (Bernie), Louie, Richard, Charles (Judy), Ernie, Ronald, Melvin, Paul, Eddie, Babe; Sisters: Rena and Angeline.
