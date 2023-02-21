230222-obit-Chewerda

Roger Chewerda, 75 of Williston, ND passed away at Bethel Lutheran Home on February 18, 2023 after a short battle with cancer. Roger was born June 29, 1947 to Dominik and Sophia Chewerda (Pipska).

Roger was united in marriage to Priscilla (Woodhams) on August 14, 1970 at St. Joseph’s Parish in Williston. They have two daughters, Michele (Miky) Chewerda of Olympia, WA and Emily Kleppen (husband Jamie) of Lakebay, WA. They have one son, Thomas (Tom, Tommy) (wife Sarah) of Scappoose, OR and six grandchildren: Taniel, Xandir, Josie, Vivian, Aspen, and Elias.

