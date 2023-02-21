Roger Chewerda, 75 of Williston, ND passed away at Bethel Lutheran Home on February 18, 2023 after a short battle with cancer. Roger was born June 29, 1947 to Dominik and Sophia Chewerda (Pipska).
Roger was united in marriage to Priscilla (Woodhams) on August 14, 1970 at St. Joseph’s Parish in Williston. They have two daughters, Michele (Miky) Chewerda of Olympia, WA and Emily Kleppen (husband Jamie) of Lakebay, WA. They have one son, Thomas (Tom, Tommy) (wife Sarah) of Scappoose, OR and six grandchildren: Taniel, Xandir, Josie, Vivian, Aspen, and Elias.
Roger was born in Landshut, Germany while living in a World War 2 displaced persons camp with his Ukranian parents and his two beloved sisters, Bernie Larson and Kathy Phillips. His brother, Anthony, had been separated from the family as a baby and they would not be reunited in person until 1987. Roger and his family escaped war-torn Europe and immigrated to the United States in 1949 with the help of Harry and Eileen Monson and Father Kuhn, when Roger was two years old, settling first in Alexander, ND and then eventually moving to Williston, ND.
Roger attended school at St. Joseph’s catholic school and graduated from Williston High School in 1965. While in high school, Roger worked for Peterson’s Creamery delivering milk, and he enjoyed playing baseball. In his junior year of school, he met his eventual wife, Priscilla.
In 1968, Roger was drafted into the United States Army where he spent two years as a combat medic stationed in Japan, where he put casts on wounded soldiers. He was proud of his service during the Vietnam War and especially proud of being a United States Army veteran.
Roger worked for Montana Dakota Utilities in Williston as a residential and commercial gas serviceman for 38 years until his retirement in 2009. He could always be counted on to take a look at your furnace ANY time you needed help, even after retirement.
Away from work Roger enjoyed home repair projects, yard work, reading, and crossword puzzles.
Roger’s true passion was his family, whether it was visiting his mother multiple times a day, sitting in the backyard with his wife, listening to his sisters’ lively conversations, or attending ALL of his children's activities, Roger was happiest when he was with his family.
Roger is survived by his wife of 52 years, Priscilla; his sister, Kathy Phillips; daughter, Michele Chewerda; daughter, Emily Kleppen and her husband, Jamie; son Thomas Chewerda and his wife, Sarah, and his grandchildren; Taniel Kleppen, Xandir Kleppen, Josie Nelson, Vivian Nelson, Aspen Chewerda and Elias Chewerda as well as his many nieces and nephews. Roger is preceded in death by his sister, Bernie and her husband, Tom Larson; brother-in-law, James (Jim) Phillips; brother, Anthony; and his parents, Dominik and Sophia.
Roger’s Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, February 24th, 2023 at 10:00 am at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston, ND. Father Russell Kovash will be officiating. Roger will be laid to rest at the Riverview Cemetery in Williston, ND. Visitation will be held at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND on Thursday, February 23, 2023 from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm and an hour prior to the service time at the church. His Vigil Service will be open to the public on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:00 pm at The Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel.
