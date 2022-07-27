Roger Allen DeVries, 72, of Battle Mountain NV, passed away peacefully on December 15, 2021 at his home under the care of Agape Hospice of Battle Mountain.
Roger was born on August 23, 1949 in Fargo ND to William and Marian (Dittmer) DeVries. He grew up in Gardner, ND, the St. Pierre Farm in Mahnomen, MN, moving in the 5th grade to Arthur, ND. He graduated in 1967 from Arthur High School and continued his education at Mayville State College, graduating in 1971. He married Anna (Hefta) DeVries on August 7, 1971 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Minto, ND.
Roger taught school at Odessa #9, rural Hague, ND, Round Prairie School (District 8) rural Williston, ND, and in Trenton, ND. He sold mobile homes for Owan Mobile Homes and Comfort Homes of Williston, ND. He also was a realtor for Owan Reality.
In 1990, the family moved to Battle Mountain, NV, where Roger taught until 2004 when he retired due to health issues. In better health, Roger enjoyed fishing for walleye with his children, was an excellent cook, and loved playing cards, especially pinochole. He was very quick witted and always had a good dad joke up his sleeve.
Roger is survived by his wife of 50 years, Anna, his children: Stephanie (Eric) Nice, Melissa (Jeff) Gjerde, and Reid W. DeVries, and his most adored grandchildren: Hunter Rose Bradley, Savanna Sage Bradley, and Case Arthur Nice. He is survived by his siblings: Russell (Corinne) DeVries, Joanne (John) Schindler, and John (Julie) DeVries. Many nieces and nephews also survive him.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents, William and Marian and his brother James “Jim” DeVries.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to any local hospice organization.
Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at West Funeral Home, West Fargo, ND.
Memorial Service: 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022 in West Funeral Home.