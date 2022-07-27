Roger Allen DeVries, 72

Roger Allen DeVries, 72

Roger Allen DeVries, 72, of Battle Mountain NV, passed away peacefully on December 15, 2021 at his home under the care of Agape Hospice of Battle Mountain.

Roger was born on August 23, 1949 in Fargo ND to William and Marian (Dittmer) DeVries. He grew up in Gardner, ND, the St. Pierre Farm in Mahnomen, MN, moving in the 5th grade to Arthur, ND. He graduated in 1967 from Arthur High School and continued his education at Mayville State College, graduating in 1971. He married Anna (Hefta) DeVries on August 7, 1971 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Minto, ND.



