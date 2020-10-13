Rodney “Rod” Bakken, 72 of Williston, ND passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 12, 2020 in Grand Junction, Colorado. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com.
Rod’s Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Williston, ND. Pastor Steve Anderson will officiate. Interment will be at Faith Cemetery in Williston, ND. Visitation will be held Monday, October 19, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND, with a Family Service, open to the public, to be held at 6:00 PM. Friends may also call at the Church one hour prior to services.
The Funeral Service will be broadcast, please follow the link on Rod’s service information on our website www.fulkersons.com.
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.