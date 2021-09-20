Rodney D. Olson, 82 Sep 20, 2021 15 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rodney D. Olson age 82, of Minot, passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021 at his home in Minot.Stakston-Martin Funeral Home of Crosby is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Rodney Olson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Minot Rodney D. Olson Funeral Home Pass Away Arrangement Load comments MOST POPULAR Couple accused of neglecting, not feeding newborn Police: Man had dozens of explicit images of children 2021 Best of the Bakken winners Marian Jessica Cook, 27 Helms: North Dakota no longer No. 2 oil producer in Nation, but carbon projects takes the sting out of that Police: Man hid fentanyl pills inside teddy bear Divide County man sentenced for shaking baby 1 killed, 2 injured in crash on 1806 Potential for an uptick in oilfield activity this winter helps fuel jobs at fall job fair Williams County doctor shares his perspective fighting for lives during the COVID-19 pandemic Submit An Obituary Submit an obituary to The Williston Herald Submit