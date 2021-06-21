Rodney Anderson, 83
Rodney Anderson, 83, a local farmer and longtime Williston resident, passed away in his home on June 20, 2021, surrounded by his family.
His Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at First Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. Jeanne Madsen will officiate. Interment, with military rites, will be held at 3:00 PM at Bethel Cemetery, Wildrose, ND.
Friends may call at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston on Wednesday, June 23, from 9:00 AM until 6:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the church on Thursday.
Rodney Duane Anderson was born in Powers Lake, ND on January 18, 1938, to Leland Anderson and Evelyn (Sundhagen) Anderson, and was raised on the family farm south of Wildrose. He graduated from Wildrose High School in 1956 and attended NDSU Bottineau after being recruited for basketball, and then Minot State University, where he met his wife of 60 years, Sharon (Skarstad) Anderson. Rodney served in the US Army from 1958-1960, assigned to the 7th Army Training Center in Vilseck, Germany, and returned to settle in Williston, where he and Sharon built their life together.
Rodney worked in the accounting department at Montana Dakota Utilities for thirty four years, including 1965-1968 in Wolf Point, Montana. He also had a long career as a farmer, raising spring wheat and durum on the family farm, and as a basketball official from the early 1960s into the 1980s, refereeing hundreds of games across western North Dakota and eastern Montana. During the oil boom in the late 1970s he was a founding partner and president of AMCO Enterprises, a mineral services company. After retiring from MDU he also enjoyed working as a landman at Diamond Resources for several years.
Rodney enjoyed actively participating in sporting and community life. As a young man he rodeoed, played city league basketball and church league softball, and attended Coyote and Teton sporting events. In his thirties and through middle age he served in numerous community service roles. He was a member of the Elks Club, the Lions Club, the Williston Chamber of Commerce, and was president of the Williston United Way Campaign in 1975. For several years he served as treasurer of the District 1 Republican Party, and for nine years served on the Mercy Hospital board of directors, including one as president. He was particularly proud to be chosen as a commencement speaker at Wildrose High School. He was an active member of First Lutheran Church for nearly six decades.
Throughout his life Rodney was sociable, smart, and thoughtful. He loved to read, particularly in the winter months. He liked people and had a talent for friendship. He took pride in his family, his Norwegian roots and many relatives, and he loved Williston and North Dakota. In later years he was an attentive and doting grandfather and father-in law, and a regular participant at coffee groups around town. He had friends wherever he went.
Rodney was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sharon Anderson; his sons, Lt. Col.(ret) Duane Anderson (Laura) of Annapolis, Maryland and Dr. Todd Anderson of Springfield, Missouri; his grandsons Wyatt Anderson of Nashville, Tennessee, Sam Anderson of Washington, DC, and Luke Anderson of Madison, Wisconsin; numerous cousins; and many lifelong friends.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 50 Memphis, TN 38101-9929.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Rodney or leave condolences for his family.