Rodney Allen Berg, 68, of Williston, unexpectedly passed away at a worksite near Watford City on Monday, December 12, 2022.

His funeral service will be held on Friday, December 23, 2022 at 11:00 AM, at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church in Williston, ND.

Service information

Dec 23
Funeral Service
Friday, December 23, 2022
11:00AM-12:00PM
Our Redeemer's Lutheran Church
1024 6th St W
Williston, ND 58801
Dec 22
Visitation
Thursday, December 22, 2022
9:00AM-6:00PM
Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home and Cremation Services
112 4th St. E.
PO BOX 816
Williston, ND 58801
Dec 22
Family and Friends Service
Thursday, December 22, 2022
6:00PM-7:00PM
Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home and Cremation Services
112 4th St. E.
PO BOX 816
Williston, ND 58801
Dec 23
Livestream of Service
Friday, December 23, 2022
11:00AM-12:00PM
Our Redeemer's Lutheran Church
1024 6th St W
Williston, ND 58801
