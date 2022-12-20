Rodney Allen Berg, 68 Dec 20, 2022 Dec 20, 2022 Updated 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rodney Allen Berg, 68, of Williston, unexpectedly passed away at a worksite near Watford City on Monday, December 12, 2022.His funeral service will be held on Friday, December 23, 2022 at 11:00 AM, at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church in Williston, ND.Rev. Steve Lundbloom will Officiate the service with burial in the Riverview Cemetery to follow the service.Visitation for Rodney will be held on Thursday, December 22 at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home from 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM.There will be a friends and family service held at 6:00 PM at the Funeral Home, open to the public.The Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home is caring for the family, please share memories of Rodney on our website, eversoncoughlin.com To send flowers to the family of Rodney Berg, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Service information Dec 23 Funeral Service Friday, December 23, 2022 11:00AM-12:00PM Our Redeemer's Lutheran Church 1024 6th St W Williston, ND 58801 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins. Dec 22 Visitation Thursday, December 22, 2022 9:00AM-6:00PM Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home and Cremation Services 112 4th St. E. PO BOX 816 Williston, ND 58801 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins. Dec 22 Family and Friends Service Thursday, December 22, 2022 6:00PM-7:00PM Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home and Cremation Services 112 4th St. E. PO BOX 816 Williston, ND 58801 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Family and Friends Service begins. Dec 23 Livestream of Service Friday, December 23, 2022 11:00AM-12:00PM Our Redeemer's Lutheran Church 1024 6th St W Williston, ND 58801 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Livestream of Service begins. Tags Rodney Allen Berg Funeral Home Christianity Williston Steve Lundbloom Funeral Service Service Burial Load comments Most Popular Woman found dead in Buford, suspect at large Victim identified in Buford murder, suspect arrested Williston man could face 60 additional years in prison Officers and suspect identities released in Walmart shooting incident Coyote Clay Target League season ends, new range construction is underway ALERT: Williston Post Office not delivering Dec. 16 Williston elementary school principal suspended Athlete of the Week: Analise Hernandez Arnie's expanding business model to include rentals Sports and activities cancelled due to snow