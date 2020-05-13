Rocky Brekhus of Aurora, CO, formerly of Sidney, MT passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the Cherry Creek Nursing Center in Aurora, CO. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Rocky Brekhus as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments