Rockland “Rocky” Henry Stroh passed away on April 11, 2022 at his home in Yuma, AZ. Rocky was born in Dickinson, ND on January 12, 1956.
He was the son of William “Bill” Joseph Stroh and Elizabeth “Betty” (Heiser) Stroh and 1 of 13 children. He grew up on the family farm near Manning and attended school in Killdeer, ND. Rocky was married to Kathleen “Kathy” Annette Oster on April 22, 1978 at the courthouse in Williston, ND. He lived a full life of farming, raising and milking cows, and worked on oil field drilling rigs. But his real gift was building and remodeling homes. He always kept himself busy with projects of his own, for family or friends and would always answer the phone when someone called with a fix-it problem or needed help (1-800-ROCKY911).
He seldom met a challenge that his stubborn “cowboy” ingenuity would not rise to and find a way to “git-r-done.” He spent the last few years in Yuma driving buggies in the desert sand and traveling to CA and ND to spend time with family and friends. His most enjoyable times were playing cards with anyone that would take the time to deal one or two games. A game of Pinochle was always in the shuffle but was not uncommon to peg a 15 for 2, count for 31 or a game of old maid. Those that have played cards with Rocky, know what that means.
Rocky is survived in death by his wife Kathy; sons, DaWayne (Jessica) Stroh of Williston, ND; Matthew (Angie) Stroh and granddaughter Jasleen of Elk Grove, CA; Adrian (Sabrina) Stroh and twin granddaughters, Ava and Evie of Cameron Park, CA; brothers William “Bill” (Delores) Stroh, Jacob “Chuck” (Renae) Stroh, Timothy “Tim” (Sandy) Stroh, Tobias “Toby” (Peggy) Stroh, Patrick “Pat” (Barb) Stroh, Myron Stroh and sisters: Zonia (Mark) Schuman, Pamela “Pam” (Jim) Steckler; sister-in-law: Dorletta “Dee” Stroh; and brothers-in-law: Donald “Don” Kostelecky, Lyle Kelling. He was preceded in death by his parents; William “Bill” Stroh and Elizabeth “Betty” Stroh; a brother, David “Dave” Stroh; twin sister, Roxann Horacek, sisters; Donna Kostelecky, and Janice Kelling; and father-in-law, Vernon D. Oster.
After a two year battle with cancer, Rocky went home to be with our Father in heaven. He will be greatly missed by his family, nieces, nephews, and friends. A celebration of his life will be held at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church in Williston, ND on June 18, 2022, at 11:00 am (CST), with lunch to follow.
