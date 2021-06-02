Robin Ann King (Kimmerly), 64
Robin Ann King (Kimmerly) was born into this world as a fighter, being a preemie weighing only 3lbs on April 4th, 1957 to Earl A. Kimmerly and Alice M. Smith, in Tacoma, WA. She lived in Tacoma until the age of 9, when she moved with her family to Longbranch, WA. The family then moved to Warwick, North Dakota in 1971. Robin attended school in Warwick, ND then later graduated from Devils Lake High School in Devils Lake, ND. She then went on to Lake Region Community College for 2 years then transferred to the University of North Dakota, where she graduated with a Bachelors of Science and met the love of her life, Chris King. Robin and Chris were united in marriage on July 17th, 1981 in Saint Michaels, ND.
Robin moved to Trenton, ND. Where she started her teaching career of 37 years. They welcomed their first-born Noel in Williston, ND. In between moving to various towns in North Dakota and teaching at the Wahpeton Indian School, they later welcomed their daughters, Audrey and Renae.
Robin was a phenomenal teacher as it suited her servant heart. She was world-renowned for her patience, not holding back her opinion, and a knack for telling it like it is. She was a devoted mother to her 3 children and treated each child she taught as if they were her own. There wasn’t a thing she wouldn’t do for any of her kids (biological or adopted through teaching) as they were the light of her life. To simply say she touched thousands of lives and had a positive impact on the community is an understatement.
She loved watching the thousands of birds that gathered in her yard, to be surrounded by James Taylor music, and her friendships and family ignited the hearth that was her heart. Her favorite thing to do was play cards with her friends and family. Cribbage and Chase the Ace were always a staple in the King household. During her final days on this earth, she was adamant that one final game of Chase the Ace was played surrounded by her husband, friends, brothers, sisters, and children.
Robin was clear-eyed about death, courage and humor at unlikely moments were crucial to her inimitable personality. Always selfless, she took time during her last days to make sure and call each one of her best friends to thank them and tell them she loved them. Her positivity during her last moments was incredible. She was happy to be home surrounded by her loved ones and showed no fear of the coming days. She was continually smiling, laughing, making jokes and showing her love for all who came to visit her.
Daily, during her 6 year battle with Cancer, she continued to put one foot in front of the other. She did so with grace, dignity, integrity, and Hope. She was torn between leaving her husband Chris, their children, and her grandchildren, but ready to eat breakfast and play cribbage with her daddy again.
Robin left this world as a fighter on May 27th, 2021 Surrounded by her loved ones.
Robin is survived by her husband, Chris; son, Noel (Jody) King, Williston, ND; daughters, Audrey King, Longmont, Colorado, and Renae (Ryan) Romoga, New Jersey; four grandchildren, Tessa, Kyler, Kayia and Reese.
Her mother, Alice Kimmerly; sisters, Rene (Gene) Allery, and Denise Jacobson; brothers, Darren Kimmerly, Lance (Lisa) Kimmerly; sister-in-law, Linda Sucher (Mark); brother-in-law, Ronald Knight (Bev) and numerous nieces, nephews, great nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her father, Earl A. Kimmerly.
Cremation has taken place and there will be a Celebration of Life held at a later date. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston, ND is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com.