Roberta Martin, 84, of Williston, ND passed away Thursday evening, June 15, 2023 at her home in Williston surrounded by her family.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston, ND. Father Russell Kovash will be officiating. Interment will be at Riverview Cemetery following the service.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 22, 2023 starting at 9:00 AM at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home until a time of sharing memories at 7:00 PM.
Roberta was born April 6, 1939 in Poplar, MT to Robert and Veronica (Vondal) Granbois. She was educated in Poplar, Wolf Point, MT and in Van Hook and Newtown, ND. She was united in marriage to Denzil O. Martin in Casper, WY on August 6, 1966.
Roberta was a waitress, housekeeper, assistant manager with 7-11 and a domestic engineer homemaker. She was a moose member and score-keeper for sundowners MC. Roberta enjoyed her time with her family and friends. She has quite the collection of angels and figurines. Roberta had a niche for decorating, especially for Christmas. She loved to sing, dance, and had a beautiful voice. Roberta always kept a beautiful flower garden and loved working around the house.
She will be deeply missed by her husband, Denzil; children, Debra (Dave) Roiko, Robert (Bev) Martin, and Frandella Martin; brothers, Larry and Robert Granbois; and sisters, Dorothy Walstad and Sarah Rabbe; eight grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Roberta was preceded in death by her parents; her grandson, Michael Robert Martin; two brothers, Billy and Leo Granbois; and her sister, Viola Woodward.