Roberta Martin, 84, of Williston, ND passed away Thursday evening, June 15, 2023 at her home in Williston surrounded by her family.

Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston, ND. Father Russell Kovash will be officiating. Interment will be at Riverview Cemetery following the service.

Service information

Jun 23
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, June 23, 2023
1:00PM-2:00PM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
106 6th Street West
Williston, ND 58801
Jun 22
Family and Friends Service
Thursday, June 22, 2023
9:00AM-7:00PM
Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel
112 4th Street East
Williston, ND 58801
