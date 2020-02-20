Funeral services for Robert Wicorek, 49 of Fairview are at 10:00 a.m.MST, Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the Fairview High School Gymnasium, Fairview, MT with Pastor T.J. Green of the Cornerstone First Baptist Church, Williston, ND officiating. Interment will be in the Fairview Cemetery, E Fairview, ND under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Visitation will be on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 11 AM to 6 PM MST at the funeral home and one hour before services at the gymnasium. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Robert “Bubba” Jack Wicorek passed away at Sidney Health Center on Monday February 17, 2020. He was 49 years old.
Robert “Bubba” Jack Wicorek was born in Williston ND in the morning of March 4, 1970. He was the oldest child of Doris Elma and Albert Jack Wicorek.
Robert grew up on the family farm in Buford ND with his parents and brother Troy. He attended Trenton Schools. He graduated from Trenton High School in May of 1988.
Robert met the love of his life Tammie in 1988. The two were inseparable, where ever you saw one the other was always near by, they completed each other. This love was united in Marriage on June 8, 1991. Robert and Tammie were blessed with two wonderful children Austin in 1995 and Ashlynn in 2004. Robert’s love knew no limits for his wife and children.
Robert had many varied work interests. His first job was on the family farm in Buford, ND.
After graduation Robert went to work for Farmers Union Fertilizer Plant in Fairview MT.
From there Robert worked for Cenex, Buxbaum Farms, Hardy Farms, B&G Roustabouts, Gem City Motors, and Oakland Construction. Robert’s final place of employment was Hurley Oil Field Services. He had found his place and his work family. Robert enjoyed working at Hurley’s. In Robert’s free time he liked to help out Rodney Hurley during beet harvest driving tractors or hauling beets.
Robert had a passion for turning wrenches. He enjoyed all aspects in the world of mechanics. Robert was always willing to help those in need of mechanical advice.
Robert was an active member of the Fairview Volunteer Fire Department. He also had many interests and hobbies. Robert enjoyed camping and fishing with family at Lewis and Clark. He loved spending time hunting deer with his brother Troy. He also enjoyed moving snow for neighbors and friends. Robert had gained a new hobby recently, BINGO on Friday nights with family and friends.
Robert was referred to as the “Gentle Giant” by many. His granddaughters got to experience his gentleness and love. Being a Grandpa was a hat that Robert wore well and proudly. He especially enjoyed when the granddaughters Peyton and Kaycee came to visit.
Robert was proceeded in death by his grandparents William & Lucille DuVal, Albert & Louise Wicorek; aunts Kathy Wicorek Burkey, Yvonne Wicorek Swenson, Francis Hager; uncles Bob John Wicorek, Jacky Joe Wicorek; father in law Paul Torres; brother in law Richard Johnson and friend Scott Norby.
Robert is survived by his loving wife Tammie Wicorek, son Austin (Emily) Wicorek, daughter Ashlynn Wicorek, parents Albert & Doris Wicorek, Jr., brother Troy (Bobbi Jo) Wicorek, granddaughters Peyton Wicorek, Kaycee Douglas and many nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles and brother and sister in laws.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting: fulkersons.com. Should friends and family desire, in lieu of flowers donations and memorials can be made to the Fairview Volunteer Fire Department.