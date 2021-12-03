Purchase Access

Robert “Shon” Bates, 45

Robert “Shon” Bates, 45, of Medicine Lake, Montana, passed away Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at the Sheridan Memorial Hospital in Plentywood, Montana.

His Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Everson Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston. Ralph Summers will officiate and cremation will follow the service.

Friends may call at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 7, from 9:00 AM until 6:00 PM and on Wednesday from 9:00 AM until service time.

A complete obituary will follow.

The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.

Service information

Dec 8
Funeral Service
Wednesday, December 8, 2021
1:00PM-2:00PM
Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home and Cremation Services
112 4th St. E.
PO BOX 816
Williston, ND 58801
Dec 7
Visitation
Tuesday, December 7, 2021
9:00AM-6:00PM
Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home and Cremation Services
112 4th St. E.
PO BOX 816
Williston, ND 58801
