Robert “Shon” Bates, 45, of Medicine Lake, Montana, passed away Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at the Sheridan Memorial Hospital in Plentywood, Montana.
His Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Everson Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston. Ralph Summers will officiate and cremation will follow the service.
Friends may call at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 7, from 9:00 AM until 6:00 PM and on Wednesday from 9:00 AM until service time.
Shon was born on October 19, 1976 in La Mirada, California. He spent his early years in California, but eventually planted roots in Medicine Lake and would call it home. Shon enjoyed life and was kind to everyone he met and knew. He married the love of his life, Robin, they had three biological children together, Shon also took in two of Robin’s girls and treated them as his own.
He worked at many places over the years including; oilfield work, FedEx, a farm hand at D&B Johnson farms and most recently John Deere in Culbertson, MT. He enjoyed learning how to farm and working with the crew at D&B, this fall he was ready for a change with more normal hours during the spring and fall months, so he joined at John Deere where he could continue working around the farm lifestyle.
Shon enjoyed RC racing with his Dad and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was someone who truly cared about others and would drop everything to lend a helping hand.
Shon will truly missed by all of his friends, family and his community.
Shon is survived by his spouse, Robin; his children Aeryn (Michael) Dorr, Kaitlynn (Connor Yttredahl), Ryan, Samantha, Danica and Maddylin; his sister, Shannon (Ezekiel) Khan; his nephew Caleb; his grandmother, Edna; his step-dad, Ray Holt; three grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert Sterling Bates Jr. and Marilyn Holt; his grandfather Robert Sterling Bates Sr. and his granddaughters, Charlotte and Mailee Dorr.