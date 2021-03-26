Robert (Rob) Alan Michels, 73
Robert (Rob) Alan Michels, 73, went to go be with the Lord he loved on 20 March 2021, at his home in Billings, Montana with his loving wife by his side. He was born 14 November 1947 in Olney, Illinois to Bert and Ruth (Crome) Michels.
Rob attended school in Albion, Illinois until the third grade. The Michels family moved to North Dakota in 1955. In 1964, they settled down in Mohall, North Dakota. Rob attended the North Dakota State School of Science from 1966 to 1968 in Wahpeton, North Dakota. For over 30 years, Rob worked in the oil field. From 1968 to 1985 Rob worked out of Berthold, North Dakota for Production Service, and DEPCO. In 1985 Rob moved to Williston, North Dakota and continued to work for DEPCO until 1991. From 1991 Rob worked with R&M Pumping Service until 1999. In 1996, Rob began working for Wal-Mart, where he applied his trade assembling furniture and bicycles. Eventually Rob would work in the Tire and Service Department until his retirement in 2014.
In 1996, Rob met the love of his life, Carol where they both were working at Walmart. September 27 2008, Rob was united in marriage to Carol (Bialorucki) at the Lutheran Brethren Fellowship Church in Williston, North Dakota. In 2014 Rob and Carol started their new chapter in life as “Snowbirds”. From 2014 to 2019 they wintered in Arizona and spent their summers visiting family in Montana and North Dakota.
Rob had many hobbies such as reading, working on bicycles, going on bike rides, walking, traveling, camping, and going on drives to window shop for cars. His love for tools and passion for fixing things and helping anyone in need, required him to have his tool box with him wherever he went. He enjoyed eating pizza, and ice cream. Rob dearly enjoyed the company of his family, attending church, and reading scripture from the Holy Bible with his wife Carol.
Rob is preceded in death by his parents Bert and Ruth Michels, as well as both maternal and paternal grandparents.
Rob is survived by his wife Carol of Billings, Montana, his son Tony Michels of Minot, North Dakota; daughter Tammy Taylor of Minot, North Dakota; son CB and wife Jackie Michels of Williston, North Dakota; daughter Jeanie and husband Jeremy Compton of Fort Polk, Louisiana; step-daughter Sheri and husband Ron Utgaard of Billings, Montana; step-son Craig and wife Joleen Bialorucki of Glendive, Montana; his brother Stan and wife Marian Michels of Mohall, North Dakota; brother Jeff and wife Debbie Michels of Boise, Idaho; sister Lynn and husband Harlan Christianson of Mohall, North Dakota; brother Brad and wife Susan Michels of Elijay, Georgia. Rob has been blessed with 18 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. As well as many nieces and nephews.