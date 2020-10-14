Robert Rademacher, 74
Robert Rademacher, 74, of Trenton, passed away at his home on Friday evening October 9, 2020 surrounded by his family and under the care of Hospice.
In keeping with Robert’s wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be a funeral service scheduled at a later date.
Robert G. Rademacher was born on January 3, 1946 in Harvey, North Dakota to Clarence and Elizabeth (Haggar) Rademacher. He was raised and educated in Anamoose, ND.
He was untied in marriage to Carol Jean Buethe in Towner, North Dakota on April 27, 1970.
Bob worked in various jobs including truck driver and small engine and auto mechanic however, most of his working career was spent as a heavy equipment diesel mechanic until 1984 when he was injured on the job.
Bob was a family man, he loved to pack all six of his children and his wife to o camping and fishing any time that he could. If Bob wasn’t working, you could always find him fishing for walleye, rain or shine his whole family was always with him, he loved fishing and enjoyed doing it right up to the very end. He loved his grandchildren, and they loved his just as much! It was not often that there wasn’t at least one of them on his lap.
One of Bob’s favorite things to do was to watch westerns, he had seen most of them hundreds of times! He especially like the ones that Burl Ives sang in. when Bob moved to Trenton, he started riding horses. He enjoyed watching roping at the Trento Arena.
Preceding Bob in death were his parents, Clarence and Elizabeth Rademacher; brother Gene Rademacher; and grandchildren, Elizabeth and Shawnee Pitman.
Surviving Bob were his wife, Carol Rademacher; sons, Richard (Kyla), Travis (Lydia), Justin (Moriah) Rademacher; daughters, Brenda (Rick) Rauser, Shelly (Matt) Abell and Jennifer Rademacher; twenty grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; brothers, Wayne and Charles Rademacher; sisters, Dorothy Fix and Arlene Arndt and numerous nieces and nephews.
Dad, you will always be remembered and never forgotten, you will remain in our hearts forever! We love and miss you more than any words could ever explain. Until we all shall meet again someday, rest in peace father!
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Robert or leave condolences for his family.