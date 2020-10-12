Robert Rademacher, 74
Robert Rademacher, 74, of Trenton, passed away at his home on Friday evening October 9, 2020 surrounded by his family and under the care of Hospice.
In keeping with Robert’s wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be a funeral service scheduled at a later date.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Robert or leave condolences for his family.
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Rademacher as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.