Robert Turner

Robert “Bob” Lloyd Turner, 73, New Town, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 14, 2023, after returning home following a surgery.

There will be a public celebration to remember and honor Bob’s life on his birthday, July 22, 2023, at Van Hook Big Fish Park in New Town, ND from 1:00 to 5:00 pm, with casual dress encouraged. Lunch will be provided.



Tags

Load comments