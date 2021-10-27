Robert J. Cote, 68
Robert J. Cote, 68, of Williston, ND, passed away on Thursday, October 21, 2021, surrounded by his family at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston, ND is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
Rob’s Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, October 30, 2021 at the Lutheran Brethren Fellowship Church in Williston, ND. Reverend Ron Erickson will officiate. Rob will be laid to rest at Hillside Memorial Cemetery in Williston, North Dakota. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM on Friday, October 29, 2021 at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND with a Family Service (open to the public) to be held at 7:00 PM. In keeping with Rob’s wishes, cremation has taken place.
The Memorial Service will be broadcast, please follow the link on Rob’s service information on our website www.fulkersons.com
Robert Joseph Cote was born on June 29, 1953 to Don and Marge Cote in Bottineau, ND. The family decided to move to Williston. Rob was raised and educated in Williston graduating with the class of 1971. After graduation, Rob began his career in the oilfield. Throughout the years Rob held different oilfield positions, but the one that suited him best and was his favorite was talking with people.
On August 14, 1976, Rob married Trisha Scott and to this union his one and only child Shawn Justin was born. On September 5, 1986, Rob married Pam Hammer. They recently celebrated 35 years together. Rob and Pam make many memories following Shawn’s sporting activities, especially baseball. Rob was always present in the stands cheering on the home teams and visiting with his friends.
Rob retired from the oilfield in 2017 and he would not hesitate to say that he loved every minute of it. He spent his extra time golfing, ice fishing, riding motorcycle and Friday night Date nights. Over the years Rob loved the many cruises and trips he was able to take with family and friends, he was always ready for an adventure and made sure that a good time was had by all.
While Rob enjoyed his time with friends, his family was always his number one priority. On April 22, 2020 his dream of becoming a “Papa” came true with the birth of his grandson, Beau Justin. Although his time with Beau was short, Rob loved him big and enjoyed all the time they spent together.
Even as Rob was dealing with his many heart issues his attitude was always positive. His love, humor and friendship will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to be a part of his life.
Rob is survived by his wife, Pam; son, Shawn (Kate) Cote, precious grandson, Beau; father, Don Cote; brother, Jim (Char) Cote and their children, Travis (Lacey) Cote and family, Mandy ( Shawn) Levang and family; sister, Peggy (Dean) Arnson and their children, Troy (Jill Hertz) Arnson, and family, Tricia Arnson and fiancé, Shane Lockwood and her family; mother-in-law, Delores Nordhagen; sister-in-law, Jackie (Ed) Conlin and their children, Tanner (Jessa) Conlin and family, Evan Conlin; sister-in-law, Sharri (John) McNulty and their children, Ryan McNaulty and Samantha McNaulty.
He was preceded in death and welcomed into Heaven by his mother, Marge Cote; father-in-law, Cliff Hammer; his buddy, Ron Hannig; both sets of his grandparents.
Should you choose to give a Memorial, please consider LBFC, Children Ministries at Lutheran Bretheren Fellowship Church 213 26th St. East, Williston, ND 58801 or The Humane Society 1137 2nd Ave. East #103, Williston, ND 58801.