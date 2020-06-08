Robert Harmon, 89 of Williston, ND, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Bethel Lutheran Rehabilitation Center in Williston, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
