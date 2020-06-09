Robert Harmon, 89 of Williston, ND, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Bethel Lutheran Rehabilitation Center in Williston, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
Robert’s Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM, Monday, June 15, 2020 at the Wilmington Lutheran Church in Arnegard, ND. Pastor Garrett Gudmunsen will officiate. Interment will be in Wilmington Cemetery, Arnegard, ND. A Family Service will be held on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 5:00 PM at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND. Visitation will be held at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston on Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM and an hour before the service at the church.
The service will be broadcast, please follow the link on Robert’s service information on our website www.fulkersons.com.
Due to COVID 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing
Robert Ervin Harmon was born July 5, 1930 at Havre, MT to Merton and Isabelle Greene Harmon. The Harmon family moved to Trenton in 1936 where Merton was a Railroad Depot Agent. When Robert was 10, the family moved to Charbonneau where he grew to manhood. He attended Charbonneau School and received his High School Degree through the Division of Supervised Study at NDSU. Bob worked for numerous area farmers and the railroad extra gang out of Fairview, MT. He worked on the construction of the Garrison Dam, then moved to the oil patch out of New Town, ND.
In 1952, Robert was drafted in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. After basic training he was stationed in Germany where he was a mechanic. He served until 1954 when he was honorably discharged with the rank of Corporal. In 1954 the family moved back to Charbonneau. In 1956, Robert married Sylvia Grieger. After this marriage, Robert and Sylvia moved to New Town where they owned the Sunset Motel. Robert started a roustabout business doing concrete and excavation work. Four children were born to the couple while they lived in New Town – Donna Patricia, Beverly Anne, Kenneth Robert, and Sandra Jane. Robert and Sylvia divorced in 1978.
In 1989, Robert married Ida Maud Lester Evanson in Arnegard where they made their home until moving to Williston in 2016. Robert entered the Bethel Lutheran Nursing Home in Williston in 2017 where he resided until his death.
Robert was a member of the Moose Lodge and American Legion in Williston, the Arnegard Lions Club, and Wilmington Lutheran Church in Arnegard.
Robert had a lifelong passion for music and was ready to play his violin at any opportunity given to him. He relished a good joke and loved his cats. He enjoyed visiting with his coffee group at the Arnegard Café. Everyone knew Robert to never say a negative word about anyone in his almost 90 years on this earth.
Preceding Robert in death were his parents, Merton and Isebelle Harmon; brother, Merton Harmon; daughter, Donna and son-in-law, Judd Evans, and son-in-law, Shotae Little Soldier. Robert’s survivors include his wife of 30 years, Ida; brother, Dale (Linda) Harmon, San Diego, CA; children, Beverly (Dwight) Frank of Beulah; Kenneth (Jeannine) Harmon of Duluth, MN; Sandra (Henry) Metzger of St. Paul, MN; step-children Debra (Ken) Nelson of Dickinson, ND; Barbara Evanson of Bismarck; David (Penny) Evanson of Williston, ND; and Tracy Evanson, Grand Forks, ND. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Emily Evans, Karsen and Skye Little Soldier, Luke Mueller, Marie Harmon, Brian and Brent Nelson, Valerie McDaniel, Jeremiah Evanson, and Gabrielle Evanson. He is also survived by four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.