Robert G. ”Bob” Stenehjem, 70
Robert G. ”Bob” Stenehjem, age 70, Pensacola, FL (a lifelong resident of Williston) lost his short but courageous battle with cancer early on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, with his wife Janet at his side.
Bob was born on October 20, 1949 in the Good Samaritan Hospital of Williston, the son of Philip and Adelaide (Bjertness) Stenehjem. In his youth, Bob loved all of the different sports activities, and as the second of four brothers – with numerous neighborhood boys sprinkled in – he never had to wander too far away from home to fill out a roster and take part in a pickup game. He was especially active in Boy Scouts and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout as a member of Boy Scouts of America FLC Troop 365.
Bob graduated with the 1967 Class at WHS, where he played basketball, football, tuba in the Concert and Marching Bands (when he could find his fingering chart), and independent ice hockey. Bob attended UND Williston for two years and graduated from Minot State Teachers’ College in 1972 with a B.A. in economics. While in college he was an active member of the Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity. His self-deprecating sense of humor and generosity of spirit was much appreciated by his fraternity brothers and any of his fellow students who might happen to wander into one of the numerous pinochle games he would organize in the student union (much to the dismay of his father).
Upon graduating, Bob returned to Williston and served as both the assistant manager and subsequently as manager of the Plainsman, El Rancho and Travel Host Motels. It was a career that would span some 46 years and make Bob a recognizable figure in the Williston community.
On June 29, 2002, Bob married Janet Hager Reinholdt and immediately realized one of his lifelong dreams- being a father and, later, a grandfather. The Bible says “Look to where your treasure is for there your heart will be also”, and Bob’s treasure and his heart were his wife, Janet, their children, Darren, Lisa and Brady and wife Bekki, and his wonderful grandchildren, Brayden, Taylor and Brooklyn.
Bob is survived by his wife Janet (Hager), children Darren, Lisa, and Brady (Bekki) Reinholdt, and grandchildren Brayden, Taylor, and Brooklyn, his brothers, Mark (Jackie), Jim (Laurie) Stenehjem, Dave (Pam) Stenehjem and his sister Beth (Glenn) Boyeff, six cousins, and many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Kathy, and grandparents.
Because of Covid 19, the family will hold a private service.