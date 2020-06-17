Robert Eugene Brown, 78

Robert Eugene Brown was born to Harold and Iva (Severson) Brown on August 29, 1941. He was baptized and confirmed at Bethany Lutheran Church. Bob attended high school in Robinson, North Dakota graduating in 1959. He loved sports and excelled in basketball.
On June 1, 1963, Bob married the love of his life Iola Dockter in Linton, North Dakota. After their marriage the couple moved to Wisconsin for one year. They moved back to North Dakota where Bob went to Barber School in Fargo. Bob and Iola moved to Williston where they raised their family and he was known as “Bob the Barber” for 45 years.
Bob was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, Williston and First Lutheran Church in Alexandria. He enjoyed playing golf, fishing and playing cards.
Bob died on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at the Knute Nelson Care Center. He is survived by his wife, Iola; daughters: Candace Goodman (Justin Blanchard) of Baton Rouge, LA, Joy (Scott) Stockmoe of Alexandria, MN; four grandchildren, Bradley (Leanne) Goodman, Christopher Goodman, Lauren Stockmoe, Elise Stockmoe; two great grandchildren: Easton, Violet; two sisters: Carol (Milton) Dobbert, Betty Mayer; two brothers-in-law, Ortwine (Lucy) Dockter, Raymond (Anna Mary) Dockter.
He was preceded in death by his parents, father and mother-in-law, George & Rosina Dockter brother-in-law, Ron Mayer, sister-in-law, Verna Dockter.
A graveside service at Bethany Lutheran Cemetery in Robinson, ND will take place at a later date. Arrangements are with the Anderson Funeral Home.