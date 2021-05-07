Robert Edward Schonberger, 86
Robert Edward Schonberger, 86, formerly of Winnipeg, Manitoba and Ray, ND, passed away on May 5, 2021, at St. Alexius Hospital in Bismarck, ND.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:30 PM on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Bismarck Funeral Home with Pastor Bob Caranicas officiating. Family will be receiving friends and family one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at a later date in Ray, ND. A Livestream of the Service will be available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.
Robert was born in Devils Lake, ND to Robert and Dorothy (Young) Schonberger growing up in Devils Lake, and Ellendale ND. Robert served in the US Navy as a Radioman for 4 years. Robert attended Ellendale College, and the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, ND graduating with a Bachelors in Music, and a minor in History. Robert went on to complete his Masters in Music at Northern State College in Aberdeen, SD. Robert married his wife Violet 53 1/2 years ago. Robert and Violet raised a blended family together with Robert bringing 3 sons to the marriage, and Violet 1 son. Robert and Violet went on to have 2 more sons during their marriage.
Mr. S had a deep passion for music and taught all grades in music, band, and choir for 47 years in various cities in Montana, South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota, and Manitoba Canada. Mr. S especially loved performing his Marching Band in parades and sporting events. As they moved to the different areas, he was always deeply involved directing their church choir and band.
Robert greatly loved golfing, dancing, and concerts. Starting in 2006 Robert and Violet enjoyed going to their Florida home during the winter months. Music and Family was his life.
Robert will be deeply missed by his loving wife Violet; and their 6 sons Robert, of Alaska, Keith, of Arizona, John, of Virginia, Randy (Emily), of Minnesota, Drew, of Bismarck, ND, and Mark (Johanna) of Mandan, ND; Robert will also be greatly missed by his grandchildren Jeremy, Benjamin, Sage, Dakota, Bobbi, Nicholas, Lincoln, William, Heath, Randy J, Matthew, Stephanie, Lorelai, and Violet M; his 2 brothers Richard (Nancy) of Washington, and Father Micah, of Colorado; and by his in-law’s Richard, Earnest, Mary, Koleen, Jeff; and many nieces, and nephews.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Dorothy (Young) Schonberger; his mother and father-in-law Maisie and Raymond Larson; and his brother-in-law Wally.
The recording of the service will be posted to the Bismarck Funeral Home website where you can also sign the online guestbook and share memories with his family at www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.