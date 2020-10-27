Robert D. Messersmith, 83

Robert D. Messersmith born May 2, 1937 to John and Thelma Messersmith. He passed away at Tioga Medical Center/Long Term Care in Tioga, ND on October 21, 2020 at the age of 83. His daughters Debi and Patty by his side. Bob or short Bob as some called him loved the Staff at TMC/LTC and they loved him.
Back in the 50's Tioga was a bit wild and that is when Bob met the love of his life Karen Leholm. He knew early on that Karen loved music and loved to dance. He was a year younger than Karen so when she was attending public dances with her friends he would sit outside and wait for her to come out so he could make sure she got home safely. His father had to sign for him to marry Karen as he was not of legal age at that time to marry. Before they did get married his mother signed for him to join the United States Air Force. He was stationed in Japan the year before Robert married Karen on February 23, 1957 in Tioga, ND. To this union 4 daughters were born; Debi, Patty, Sandra and Bobbi Jo.
During Bob's 20 years serving our country in the USAF he was stationed in Japan, Washington State, California, Grand Prairie Alberta Canada, Alaska, Grand Forks, Duluth, MN, Wildenrath Royal Air Force Base in Germany, Spangdahlem Air Force Base in Germany, Korea and Minot.
Bob retired and moved to Tioga where it all began. He was only 37 when he retired from USAF and so began his career as a truck driver for Northern Tank for several years earning many Safety Awards. He worked for various other trucking companies before retiring for good.
Bob is survived by his daughters, Debi Messersmith of Williston, ND, Patty (Doug) Berday and great-grandson, Ashton of Estevan Sask Canada, Sandra (Todd) Shefstad of Lignite, ND, Bobbi Jo Messersmith of Williston, ND; grandchildren, Sarah, Justin, Ariel, Shanna, Kelsey, Caitlin; 6 great-grandchildren; sister, Sharon (Clifford) Russell of Lake Elsinor, CA; sister-in-law, Ione Leholm of Crosby,ND; nephews and nieces.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, John and Thelma Messersmith, his loving wife, Karen, and brother-in-law, Erling Leholm.
We will miss you Dad, but now you are with Mom again.
Cremation has taken place and burial at United Cemetery in Tioga will take place in the Spring of 2021.