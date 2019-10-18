Robert Charles Kirby, 92, died Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the Bethel Lutheran Home in Williston, North Dakota following a brief illness.
Robert was born in Alamo, North Dakota Ellisville Township, on June 24th, 1927 to Oliver Pickering and Eliza Puff (Davis) Kirby. He attended school in Eillisville Township, while also helping on the family farm. He enlisted in the US Navy on January 11, 1946 where he served for 2 years and is a WWII Veteran.
He met his wife Geraldine Koppang in Alamo, ND and they were married on August 22, 1953 in Crosby, ND. He started his career with Northwestern Bell Telephone Company in 1952 as a lineman/cablesplicer and worked for 34 years until his retirement in March of 1986. He then worked for 20+ years with the Fulkerson Funeral Home in Williston, ND. He also worked for Murphy Motors picking up vehicles throughout the Midwest and Southern parts of the country.
Bob had a love for North Dakota outdoor life especially hunting, camping and fishing with his sons, friends and co-workers. Bob also had a love for his puppies, Little Ann, Cricket and many grandpuppies.
Bob attended church at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and was an active member with the Knights of Columbus-Williston Chapter. He was also a member of the American Legion, Moose Lodge and VFW Club.
Bob leaves his wife of 66 years, Geraldine (Koppang) Kirby of Williston, ND.; his children, Monte (Mary) Kirby of Woodbury, MN., Scott (Sandy) Kirby of Tempe, AZ., Lynn (Margaret) Kirby of Maricopa, AZ., Guy Kirby of Naples, ID., Robin (Stuart) Nicolai of Lakehills, TX., Gerrie Lea (Jeff Bonsness) Kirby of Bismarck, ND., Les (Lori) Kirby of Spokane, WA.; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents; his many siblings; grandson, Mikey Kirby; grand-daughter, April Kirby.
In lieu of flowers, Bob would be honored if friends and family would donate to St. Joseph’s Catholic School.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Fr. Russell Kovash will celebrate the Mass. A Vigil Service with a Rosary will be held at 5:00 PM in the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston on Monday, October 21, 2019. Interment will be in the Hauge Cemetery, Southwest of Alamo, ND.
Friends may call at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM and at the church on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 one hour prior to service. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family.