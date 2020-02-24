Robert C. Weyrauch, 64 of Ray, ND passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at his residence in Ray, ND under the care of hospice.
A funeral service for Robert will be held in St. Michael's Catholic Church in Ray ND, on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Father Corey Nelson will officiate. Family and friends are invited to attend a rosary service for Robert, Friday evening beginning at 7:30 PM on February 28, 2020 at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Ray ND. Interment will take place following Robert’s funeral service in the Highland Cemetery in Ray ND.
Family & Friends are invited to a social gathering after the funeral at Club Ray.
Friends may call an hour prior to the rosary service on Friday and an hour prior to service time on Saturday at the church.
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Tioga is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com.