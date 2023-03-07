Robert Bummer Reilly Kneedler Reilly Kneedler Author email Mar 7, 2023 45 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Robert James Lund Bummer passed away on February 20, 2023, in Williston, North Dakota.In keeping with Robert's wishes, cremation has taken place under the care of Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.Service details are currently pending. To plant a tree in memory of Robert Bummer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ethnology Religion Reilly Kneedler Author email Follow Reilly Kneedler Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments Most Popular Filipino restaurant coming to North Dakota 4 Bears Casino & Lodge announces $95 million hotel project 14-year-old killed in Mountrail County train collision Five years and 1,200 quilts later, Just Peachy is still going strong Williston City Commission votes to demolish unsafe property Basil Sushi damaged by hit-and-run driver Williston Trinity boys win qualifier to advance to Region 8 tournament Armstrong applauds SECURE act’s passage in House Williston State College to offer degrees in cybersecurity, Internet of Things WSC softball gets ready for spring training in Arizona