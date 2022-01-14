Robert “Bobby” Oyloe, 62
Robert “Bobby” Oyloe, 62, of Dickinson, North Dakota died Monday, January 10, 2022. He lived his life to the fullest and made life better for his friends and family with his witty sense of humor and easy smile.
Bob Oyloe was born April 23, 1959 to Marlyn and Jean (Moody) Oyloe in Los Angeles, California. He was baptized and was confirmed at Our Redeemers Lutheran Church. He had a varied work history including time with Oyloe Auto Wrecking, Nobel Drilling, Wyoming Casing, Legend Auto Body and Kenai Air in Alaska with cousin Kathy and her husband Russ. Bobby graduated from Williston High School and continued his education through Aerotech in Cheyenne, WY, Ridgewater College, MN and Tulsa, OK learning how to repair, maintain and fly airplanes and helicopters.
From his early years Bobby had a passion for life outdoors. He loved to hunt, fish, motocross, snowmobile, run hotrods and anything in between. He shared many hunting adventures and hunting stories that would make you laugh and sometimes make you cringe, but they were always told with that wry grin.
Bobby was a strong believer in loyalty to family and friends. Anyone who knew Bob knew his love of all children and babies. If there was a baby around you would hear Bobby say, “Give me that baby.” He just couldn’t wait to hold them and share his love. He was especially close to his nephews Kyle and Luke as they grew, he would take them along for weekend camping and hunting trips. Bobby was such a loving uncle that the boys couldn’t wait to spend time with him.
In 2004 Bob founded the Sick Bastards Motorcycle Club. Throughout the journey he gained an unbreakable brotherhood. During his time in Dickinson, he married Robyn Legare and enjoyed the time he had with her and her daughter, Maddie, until life circumstances sent them in different directions.
Bobby is survived by his brother; Marty and wife Javayne (Haugen) Oyloe of Williston; Sick Bastard Motorcycle Club brothers, including brother Derek Logan and family, and son, Hunter.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Marlyn Oyloe and Jean Oyloe; sister, Marilyn (Oyloe) Quackenbush; nephews Kyle Quakenbush and Luke Oyloe and a host of loved family members and friends that have gone on before him.
Bob’s Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, January 15 th , 2022 at 11:00 am at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church in Williston, ND. Pastor Steve Lundblom will officiate. Bob will be laid to rest at the Round Prairie Lutheran Cemetery in Williston, ND. A Family & Friends Service will be held at 6:00 PM at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston on Friday, January 14th , 2022; all are encouraged to come. We look forward to hearing your stories. Visitation will be held at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston on Friday, January 14, 2022 from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM and one hour prior to service.
The Funeral Service will be livestreamed, you can view Robert’s service directly on his obituary page on our website www.fulkersons.com.
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family.