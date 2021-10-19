Robert “Bobby” Dean Knapper, 67

Robert “Bobby” Dean Knapper, the son of Dean and Gladys (Stanton) Knapper, was born on February 20, 1954 in Slayton, MN. He grew up in Slayton and attended school, graduating from the Slayton High School in 1972. Bobby then attended Vo Tech in Willmar, MN. He worked at the Mobil gas station in Pipestone as an auto mechanic before working construction for Barry Construction in Lake Wilson, MN. Bobby moved to Williston, ND in 1980 to work for the city as their head mechanic. He retired from the city of Williston in 2018 and returned to the family farm east of Slayton. Bobby passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at his home in rural Slayton at the age of 67. He was an avid pool player and enjoyed woodworking. Bobby was known for his ability to fix about anything.
Survivors include his mother, Gladys Knapper of Slayton, MN; daughter, Bobbi Jo Knapper of Trenton, ND; 5 grandchildren, Natasha, Jadyn, Devon, Somer and Lilyana; great-grandson, Kyler; brother, Darrell (Barb) Knapper of Virginia, MN; sisters, Mary “Harry” (Ken) Toussaint of Slayton, MN and Julie “Pot” (Scott) Behrens of Spencer, IA; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his father and grandparents.
A Memorial service will be held at the New Hope Church in Williston, ND at 11:00 AM Saturday, October 23, 2021. A funeral service was previously held at the Christ Lutheran Church Slayton, MN on Friday, October 15, 2021. Interment was at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery rural Slayton, MN on October 15, 2021.
