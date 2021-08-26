Robert 'Bob' Woodhams, 85 Aug 26, 2021 20 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Robert “Bob” Woodhams, 85, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Thursday morning, August 26, 2021 at his home in Williston.Cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time.Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Bob or leave condolences for his family.The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family. To plant a tree in memory of Robert Woodhams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Williston Robert Woodhams Funeral Home Condolence Cremation Remembrance North Dakota Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 14 hrs ago Comments MOST POPULAR Victim's family objects to probation for woman who pleaded guilty to sex with boy Williston Square hopes to attract more business as project continues Highway Patrol, Minot PD recognize resident for their role in locating at-risk individual CHI St. Alexius Health Williston makes updates to visitation, COVID testing due to increase in positive cases Teresa Lynn Ackerson, 49 Friends, family hope billboard will help locate woman who went missing in 1981 Police: Man threatened, shot at another person Brittany Keyes, 30 James Michael Huggins, 71 Police: Woman had 5 grams of heroin in her purse Submit An Obituary Submit an obituary to The Williston Herald Submit