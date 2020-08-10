Robert (Bob) Stenehjem, 76
On Saturday, August 8, 2020, Robert (Bob) Stenehjem, loving husband and father, was called home by God at the age of 76 in Stanley, ND.
Bob was born on March 23, 1944 in Stanley, ND to Justine and Aileen (Moore) Stenehjem. He graduated from Stanley High School. Bob worked as a drilling supervisor and was in the oil industry for 51 years in the upper Midwest. On July 5, 1964, he married Jenette Ruby Ruden. They worked side by side building their home north of Stanley where they raised one son, Dwayne, and two daughters, JoLynn and Mary.
Bob was a god-fearing man who was a charter member of Our Savior’s Free Lutheran Church where he worshiped in God’s word. He had a passion for working on cars and talking, or more fittingly, arguing politics. He loved eating a good rib-eye steak and swimming at the aquatic center. During retirement Bob enjoyed traveling, visiting the grandkids, and helping the community by being a member of the Lions Club where he received the Melvin Jones Fellow Award.
Bob was preceded in death by his father, Justin, his mother, Aileen, his brother Kenneth, and his sister Lois. He is survived by his wife Jenette, his three children, JoLynn Stenehjem, Dwayne (Amy) Stenehjem, and Mary (Mason) Willrett, his six grandchildren, Nicholas, Jessica, Troy, Ethan, Cole, and Sydney, his sister Patsy (Jerry) Schultz, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 12th, 2020 at Our Savior’s Free Lutheran Church at 10:30 a.m. Lunch will be served after the service. In lieu of Flowers please donate to Ina Mae Rude Aquatic Center.
Robert J. Stenehjem, 76 of Stanley, ND passed away at on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the Mountrial Bethel Home in Stanley, ND. Springan Stevenson Funeral Home of Stanley is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.springanstevenson.com.
Robert’s Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Our Savior’s Free Lutheran Church in Stanley, ND. Pastor Rodney Johnson will officiate. Visitation will be at the Church on Wednesday from 9:00 AM until service time.
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.
The Funeral Service will be broadcast, please follow the link on Robert’s service information on our website www.fulkersons.com.