Robert “Bob” Ough, 93
Funeral services for Robert L. Ough, age 93, formerly of Williston, North Dakota will be held on Friday, August 2 at 10:00 am at the Faith United Methodist Church in Williston. Rev. Ross Reinhiller will officiate. Burial with military rites will follow at Riverview Cemetery in Williston. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family.
Robert LeRoy Ough was born March 21, 1926 to Percy and Florence (Bishop) Ough in Alexander, North Dakota. He was raised on the family farm and educated in Alexander, graduating in 1943 from Alexander High School.
On August 18, 1944, Bob was drafted into the Army of the United States at Fort Snelling, Minnesota. He fought in the Rhineland and Central Europe campaigns. He was honorably discharged from the service on June 22, 1946 at Camp McCoy, Wisconsin. He then attended and graduated from the Minnesota School of Business in Minneapolis.
On June 19, 1949, Bob was united in marriage to Lois Holm at Viborg, South Dakota. Four children were born to this union. Bob and Lois settled in Williston where he worked at the Co-op Creamery as a bookkeeper for two years. When oil was discovered in North Dakota in 1951, he went to work for Amerada Hess as a field clerk. He worked for Amerada Hess for 34 years, the last twelve as an Administrative Services Manager. During this time, he was transferred to Charlson, Watford City, Tioga and back to Williston. He retired in 1986.
Bob was a member of Faith United Methodist Church, where he served as church treasurer for many years. He also served as the treasurer for the Old Armory in Williston. Bob enjoyed playing cards, reading, hunting, fishing and gardening. He also enjoyed traveling. Bob was known by family, friends and co-workers as a kind, patient, conscientious person with a strong work ethic and wonderful sense of humor.
In the fall of 2014, Bob and Lois relocated to Woodbury, Minnesota to be near family. He returned home to the Lord on Sunday morning, July 28.
Bob is survived by his wife of seventy years, Lois of Woodbury, MN; children Bruce (Charlene) Ough, Debra Sellheim, Steve (Linda) Ough; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, son Gregory Paul, and brothers Ernest Ough and Edwin Ough.
Friends may call at Faith United Methodist Church an hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be designated for the Gregory P. Ough Memorial Scholarship Fund at the Dakotas United Methodist Foundation in Mitchell, SD or the Greg Ough Memorial Scholarship at the Williston Coyote Foundation in Williston.