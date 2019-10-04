Robert “Bob” Louis Dube, 84 of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019 at his home in rural Williston surrounded by his family after fighting a courageous battle with cancer.
His funeral will be celebrated Tuesday morning, October 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM at First Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. Steve Anderson will officiate and interment will follow in the Riverview Cemetery in Williston.
A Family Service open to Family and Friends will be held Monday evening at 6:00 PM at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.
Jesus gathered him up in his arms and delivered him to the great outdoors in the sky where he will hunt moose, trap coyotes and fish walleye until the rest of us can join him.
He was born in Moorhead, MN on February 10, 1935 to Cal Dube and Beatrice Mattson.
He was raised in Plummer, MN and moved to Williston, as a young man and started Dube’s Transfer and Storage which he ran for over 50 years. His other business interests in Williston were the LaPagoda Chinese Restaurant, the Beef Barrel Supper Club and the What-Not Furniture and Pawn Shop. He was delighted during his end days in bringing his last tomato harvest to market. Bob was a long time member of First Lutheran Church.
He is survived by his sons, Chuck (Denise), Jeff, and Kym (Jane); daughters; Kathy (Larry) Huttar, and Robin (Tom) Kaczmarek; 9 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; brother Dennis (Paulette) Eskeli; sister Judy (Dan) Johnson. He is also survived by his special friend Kenny Boykin, many nieces and nephews, a lot of friends who loved him as well as his constant companion Amber.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents; his wife Diane; and brother, Richard Dube.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Bob or leave condolences for his family. Friends may call at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home on Monday from 9:00 AM until 6:00 PM and Tuesday at the church for the hour preceding the funeral.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.