Robert “Bob” Kirby, 92, of Williston, ND, passed away, Tuesday evening, October 15, 2019 at the Bethel Lutheran Home in Williston. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com His Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Fr. Russell Kovash will celebrate the Mass. A Vigil Service with a Rosary will be held at 5:00 PM in the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston on Monday, October 21, 2019. Interment will be in the Hauge Cemetery, southwest of Alamo, ND.
Friends may call at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM.