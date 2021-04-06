Robert “Bob” John Thome, 76, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Sunday afternoon, March 28, 2021 at the Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota.
A Memorial Service celebrating Bob’s life will be held Saturday morning, April 10, 2021, at 11:00 AM at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel in Williston. Rev. Steve Anderson will officiate. The service will be livestreamed on our webpage, under Robert’s Obituary.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Bob or leave condolences for his family.
Robert was born on May 27, 1944 in Sidney, MT, to Ray and Ann (Hegge) Thome. He graduated from Williston High School in 1962, honorably served four years in the US Army, and was self-employed as a general contractor. He was formerly married to Jean Ann Smith Kitzman and had four children, Tim of San Diego, CA, Kimberly of Washington, DC, Nathan, and Sam, both of Williston.
Robert had a passion for skillfully working with his hands in crafting items of wood, metal, etc. He was a self-taught engineer able to fix most anything. Whether on the job or at home in his shop, he used his talents to manage large remodeling projects, construct garages, outbuildings, or additions, and fabricate unique items of various scale. His homestead due west of Williston was a premium demonstration of his attention to detail and exceptional craftsmanship. Much of the cabinetry and woodwork was cleverly sourced and repurposed from wooden pallets. During his retirement, Robert enjoyed owning and boarding horses and trail rides for a period of time, as well as an Alaskan Cruise and fishing in Canada with Maxine. Robert was also a highly skilled mechanic and dreamed of restoring a 1930 Model A. Guarding the homestead was his faithful dog Oscar and several feral cats many years ago.
Robert is preceded in death by his father, Ray, and his mother, Ann, and two brothers, Gary and David. He is survived by his children; his daughter in-laws, Naoko (Tim), Wanda (Nathan), and Kelly (Sam); his grandchildren, David of San Diego, CA; Kaitlyn, Paiten, and Lewis of Washington, DC; Drake, Tyler, Natalie, Sophia, Samantha, and Sheldon, all of Williston; his sister Pat and brother Steve, many nephews, and his longtime, cherished friend, Maxine, also of Williston.
