Robert (Bob) Fredericksen, 95, passed away on September 01, 2022, at his home in Sun City West, AZ.
Bob was born to Clifford and Molly (Welo) Fredericksen in Williston, ND.
After high school graduation in Williston, Bob attended the University of North Dakota, where he received undergraduate and graduate degrees. Bob was employed by the ND State Employment Services and the US Air Force at Minot, ND before joining the faculty at North Central Technical College in Wausau WI., where he taught Economics and Business Law for thirty years.
After living and raising their family in Wausau, Bob and June retired in Sun City West, AZ. Bob served his country in the Army and the ND National Guard in World War II and in the Korean War. Bob was proud of his 63 years of membership in Kiwanis International and other organizations.
Bob survived by June, his wife of 66 years, son James (Cindy), grandsons, Andrew and Nicholas, brother Ross (Norma), and many other family members and friends. Bob was preceded in death by his son, Rob and two brothers, Dennis and Conrad Fredericksen.
Memorial services will be held on Friday, September 30, 2022, at Spirit of Grace Lutheran Church, Surprise, AZ with burial to follow at the National Memorial Cemetery of AZ. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bob & June Fredericksen Scholarship Fund at North Central Technical College, 1000 W. Campus Drive, Wausau,WI, 54402-1899 or Kiwanis International Foundation, P.O. Box 5715, Sun City West, AZ 85376. Online condolences may be shared at www.caminodelsol.com.