Robert "Bob" Evans, 72

Robert "Bob" Evans, 72, of Williston, passed away at his home on Sunday evening, June 11, 2023, under the care of hospice and with his family at his side.

His Funeral Service and a complete obituary will be announced by the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.

Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Bob or leave condolences for his family.