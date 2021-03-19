Robert “Bob” Erickson, 63
Bob was born in New Rockford, ND August 15, 1957 to Arlene (Westerhausen) and Wendell Larson. He moved with his mom, brothers and sisters to Williston where Arlene and Elwood Erickson met and were married. They moved to Williston in 1963 and blessed Bob with two more siblings. Throughout his life, he made a special bond with each of his brothers and sisters. They were everything to him and always looked out for each other. Growing up, Bob attended school in Williston and graduated from Williston High School in 1976. He was a member of the wrestling, baseball, and football teams while also working and attending school.
Bob attended Minot State University on a wrestling scholarship before the oil field called him back. He worked at Wisco then followed in his dad’s footsteps and worked at Bomac Drilling. In 1981, he established and dedicated his life to Basin Concrete, Inc. In 2006, he transitioned the company from a concrete business to trucking and rentals. He loved his employees and worked hard to create a good work environment for them to come to every day. They became his second family.
In the fall of 1983, he met and started dating the love of his life Cleo Olson. Cleo worked at Bomac with Elwood, where he introduced her to his son, Bobby. They married June 8, 1985, started their family in 1986 and were blessed with three daughters. Kristi, Mandy, and Lindsey who adore their father and loved every minute with him. He was their hero and protector.
His dreams of having grandchildren came true in 2012 when Summer was born. He was kept busy when we added Josie and Jacob in 2015, August and Atlee in 2017 and Maxwell in 2020. His grandchildren were everything to him. He would dance, play and cuddle with them every chance he got. Their faces lit up every time they saw Papa.
Bob’s hobbies were endless. He loved to hunt, fish, golf, ride his motorcycle, work at his farm shop, and travel with Cleo. He loved going to concerts and music festivals. He had many treasured memories of his officiating days with his football and hockey crews. Bobby was a huge Fighting Sioux Hockey fan and loved going to games with his family and friends, cheering on his guys in green. His card buddies meant so much to him and many hours of table talk were spent at lunch time. You could find him working in any of his shops, helping at Paradise Point, or planting and tending to his trees. His raspberry bushes at the lake were beautiful and he loved to sit by them with his grandbabies, picking and eating together. He had wonderful friends that he loved to spend time with and share in adventures. On his “down” days, he was in his sauna, steam shower, or going on long walks taking in the world around him. Bob and Cleo enjoyed their time together after retirement at Paradise Point on Lake Sakakawea, their home in Lake Havasu City, AZ, and their newest adventure on Fish-A-Bit Ranch in Livingston, Montana.
Bob made everything better. Whoever he met or whatever he was involved in was made better by him. He worked hard his whole life. He was honest, smart, hardworking, caring, forgiving, loving. He didn’t judge and gave second/third/fourth chances. He was always there to pull a prank, lighten any dark mood, and his smile lit up the world around him. His family meant everything to him. Bobby loved to get everyone together and celebrate any occasion from weddings to birthdays. He treated his nieces and nephews like his own and loved them dearly.
To the world he was Bobby, but to us he is our world. There is a huge hole in our hearts and we will miss him, as Bobby would say ........ “Whole Bunches”.
Bob is survived by his loving wife and soulmate of 35 years, Cleo; daughters, Kristi (Eric) Hildebrandt, Mandy (Eric) Anton, Lindsey Jo Erickson, all of Williston, ND; 6 beautiful grandbabies, Summer Arlene, Josie Marie, Jacob Robert, August Allen, Atlee Joyce, Maxwell Lee; brothers, Dan (Shelley) Erickson, of Denver, CO, Mike (Lori) Erickson, of Williston, ND, and Kelly (Terri Jones) Erickson of Golf Shores, AL; sisters, Virginia (Gene) Collings, Pam (Keith) Oyloe, both of Williston, Paulette (Vic) Mitchell of Glendive, MT; stepmother, Linda Larson of San Diego, CA; mother-in-law, Barb Olson, of Grenora, ND; brothers-in-law, Jay Olson of Grenora, ND and Lance (Gibsy) Olson of Everett,WA; sister-in-law Deb (Paul) Solomonson of Williston; very special aunts that were dear to him, Carol Laber of Culbertson, MT, Bonnie Westerhausen of Bismarck, ND, and Marion Larson of Mayville, ND; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arlene and Elwood Erickson, Wendell Larson; grandparents, Gladys and Ed Westerhausen, Elnora and Ednar Erickson, August and Blenda Larson; father-in-law, Barry Olson; cousin, Ronnie Larson.
